Find out how this community bank can help your project

7th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

BENDIGO Bank is preparing to give away another round of funding to groups and individuals in the Fraser Coast region.

Information sessions about the grants the community bank gives out will be held in Hervey Bay and Maryborough later this month.

One will be held at Maryborough State High School library on April 17 from 6pm, and then at the Hervey Bay RSL on April 18 from 6pm.

The sessions will explain what funding is available and how to apply for it.

Last year more than $34,000 was donated by Bendigo Bank to groups on the Fraser Coast.

The grants and scholarships were distributed among local sporting groups, non-for-profit organisations, and individuals with big ideas.

A Bendigo Bank agency was opened on Sussex St, Maryborough in February, the Hervey Bay branch is located on Main St.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
