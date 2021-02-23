Find out how to address aggression in the workplace

A workshop aimed at helping people deal with workplace aggression is set to be held at Hervey Bay Community Centre.

Resolution Education will deliver the one-day De-escalation Training.

“Occupational aggression, be it physical or psychological, has become a global problem crossing borders, work settings, and occupational groups,” a statement about the training said.

“For long a forgotten issue, violence at work has dramatically gained momentum in recent years and is now a priority concern in both industrialised and developing countries.

“These conflictive situations can occur in a number of settings within the workplace.

“Either internally such as face-to-face, telephone or email communication, or externally when offsite working in the community.

“Our core training covers both scenarios and is designed to give your employees the tools to use simple and practical strategies to stay composed and resolve conflict when managing challenging behaviours and potential aggression.

“Team members will specifically learn the skills to defuse an aggressor and stop it from becoming physical.

“The proposed training is fun and very informative; a powerfully hands-on course where staff participate in different scenarios diffusing and de-escalating techniques and learn excellent techniques for volatile situations in the workplace to avoid aggression.”

The training, which costs $100, has sold out on February 24 and 25, but spots are still available on February 26.

It will start at 9.30am and finish at 3.30pm.

Catering is included in the cost.

