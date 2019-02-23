Menu
FIND OUT: How you can reduce your power bill

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Feb 2019 12:01 AM
ABOUT 4000 families from Hervey Bay, Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and Toowoomba will soon have a chance to cut their power use and save money on their bill.

The State Government has announced a new energy affordability initiative, with participating households provided with a digital energy meter, monthly billing and on-the-ground energy efficiency advice.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy, who was part of the announcement, said families could cut their power bills by $200 in the first 12 months just bY taking simple energy-saving actions.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said energy bills in regional Queensland had dropped by 1.3 per cent since last July.

Under the program, Ergon installs a new digital meter.

Using Ergon's HomeSmart online system, customers can monitor their energy use, set a budget and even set alarms for when they are coming close to budget.
 

hervey bay power bill state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

