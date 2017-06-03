Find out which food goes best with wine and beer at Relish

DO you know which wine tastes best with which food?



Or which beer for that matter?



This weekend you an find out.



The Relish Food and Wine Festival is on this Saturday in Maryborough's portside precinct and there will be many delicious delicacies to sample.



From a camembert and brie making workshop to live cooking demonstrations from some of the region's premier chefs, taste buds will be in heaven.



Hill of Promise Winery and Villa Cavour have joined forces to present a food and wine matching session, while beer and food matching will be presented by Bargara Brewing Co and Bay Fusion Food Design.



There will be live entertainment and more than 50 gourmet food and wines stalls, as well as children's activities.



A bushtucker talk and taste will also be held and there will be the chance to cruise down the Mary River on the Hervey Bay Boat Club's vessel, the Amaroo.



Entry into the event will cost $10 if purchased online and $15 on the day.

