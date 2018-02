BARRY: This nine-year-old is the perfect size for someone looking for a smaller then medium dog, as he is the size of an English staffy. He just wants to be with his humans, so would suit a retired couple perhaps.

THERE are plenty of animals up for adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, waiting for a family to take them home.

This week, several cats and dogs are looking for new families.

These pound pets are ready to meet their new families. Are you ready to meet them?

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

For more, phone 41282722, or visit the refuge centre on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.