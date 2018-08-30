Find your new best friend

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for adoption.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food, finances and/or sponsorship.

This week there is three-year-old cattle cross Butch.

If you are looking for a handsome, friendly, all round great dog, Butch is the boy for you.

Butch was surrendered with his canine playmate who has since been adopted.

It is now his turn to find his forever family.

Butch is super friendly and loves human companionship and the company of other dogs.

Refuge staff don't believe Butch has spent much time on a lead but he is growing in confidence on his walks each and every day.

His adoption fee was $315.

Butch loves human companionship. contributed

Another pet needing a family was domestic short-haired Dawn.

Dawn may not be the most outstanding look-at-me type, but she does enjoy a chin scratch and a pat.

The nine-month-old feline is a bit shy and although she gets along well with the other cats at the refuge, we feel Dawn's personality will shine through much more if she is the only feline at home.

Once she feels comfortable in her new home, you will have a new best friend. Dawn's adoption fee will be $180.

For more details, visit 765 Kent Street (behind the cemetery), Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook, maryboroughanddistrict animalrefuge.com or 41231712.

HAVE A HOME?

For more information visit 765 Kent Street, behind the Maryborough Cemetery, visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook, visit their website or phone 41231712.