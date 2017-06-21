Find your passion at weekend living expo

COME ONE, COME ALL: The 2016 Rotary Living Expo was well attended, and organisers are hopeful of a great turnout again this year.

EVERYONE'S got a passion in life - and whether that's caravanning, gardening, travel, food or simply enjoying a good coffee, you'll find something to appeal at this weekend's Rotary Living Expo.

The living expo, which has been running for more than 10 years, has become one of the Fraser Coast's biggest lifestyle events and this year will host more than 120 exhibitors and stalls on Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval, with everything from caravans, boats, gardening, pools and camping goods to solar power, home security and even hearing tests, as well as a large variety of food and coffee vans.

Lesley Jones from the Hervey Bay City Rotary Club, which hosts the expo along with the Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, said organisers had also gone to a lot of effort to keep children and families entertained.

There will be Star Wars storm trooper characters, medieval re-enactments, a pat-a-pet exhibit with animals, face-painting, a climbing wall, "live” dinosaur characters, a ferris wheel and rides on the Apex train.

Ms Jones said the main objective was to provide enough variety that everyone would enjoy themselves.

"That's really what we try to do,” she said.

"We want to have something for everyone in the family. If the kids are happy, then mum and dad get a chance to look around at the things that interest them.”

If you're looking to add to your brood - of the four-pawed variety - there will even be rescue dogs from Fraser Coast Animal Rescue, and paperwork available to fill in if you happen to meet someone you'd like to adopt.

This year's lucky gate prize is a trip for two to Fiji, and Rotary's raffle prize is a $375 Dan Murphy's gift voucher. Both prizes will be drawn on Sunday afternoon.

Entry to the expo is $5 adults, with kids under 12 entering free. Gates open 8.30am until 4pm and the expo will run over Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.