Find your perfect fit for sport at expo

TAKING AIM: Hervey Bay's Joe McClintock and Charlie Hall test their skills at the Fraser Coast Eight Ball stand last year.
TAKING AIM: Hervey Bay's Joe McClintock and Charlie Hall test their skills at the Fraser Coast Eight Ball stand last year.
Kerrie Alexander
by

THE Fraser Coast's third annual Sports Plus Expo is expected to be a one-stop shop for sports fans, with about 90 stalls pitching to prospective players.

More than 3000 people visited the Fraser Coast Sports Plus Expo last year to view displays.

The event offers the public an opportunity to see what sports are available on the Fraser Coast and clubs a chance to showcase themselves to potential members and volunteers.

Events and Recreation Portfolio councillor Darren Everard encouraged the community to take advantage of the free event.

"There will be a range of sports and clubs from eight ball to basketball, from pony club and roller derby to dance and mountain bike riding," he said.

"The expo is free to any sport, leisure or recreational group that would like to exhibit and free for people to come and have a look."

Everyone who attends the expo will be able to fill in an entry form to go into the draw to win a $1000 voucher from Sports First in Hervey Bay.

The expo will be held at the Hervey Bay PCYC on Sunday, February 4, from 9am-noon.

To book a site at the expo, contact the Fraser Coast Regional Council Community Partnership Officer on 1300794929.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
