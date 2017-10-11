Find your perfect pitch at vocal workshop

TUNE IN: Hervey Bay women who love to sing are encouraged to take advantage of a free workshop with leading vocal harmony coach Lindsey Dyer.

ANNA Kendrick found her place on the Pitch Perfect stage by learning from the best and now so can Hervey Bay ladies who love to sing.

A Cappella Bay Singers are hosting a visit from leading vocal harmony coach Lindsey Dyer this Saturday and encourage all local women singers to attend a free vocal workshop.

"Unleash your inner diva and come sing with us," A Cappella Bay musical director Helena Muratori said.

"Lindsey is an expert vocal coach, very supportive and she will bring out your best voice."

Ms Muratori said the Perth teacher has sung in choruses around Australia for the last 20 years, including in Sydney and Perth.

She was a singer in the six-time Australian champion quartet Hi-Jinx and multi award-winning master director of her own championship-winning chorus, A Cappella West in Perth.

"Lindsey knows how to make even anxious singers feel empowered and tuneful," Ms Muratori said.

The ACB Singers are part of the Sweet Adelines organisation, one of the world's largest organisations for women's music education.

Ms Muratori said the chorus was serious about their singing, especially when working on the techniques necessary to create their signature "blended unit sound".

"These days our song sheets include more contemporary songs and the chorus certainly knows how to make singing fun too, whether they're rehearsing, performing or just getting together for the sheer friendship of it," she said.

The Come Sing With Us vocal workshop will be held on Saturday, October 14, at St John's Church Hall in Wondunna, from 1-4.30pm.

Phone Meryl to book on 0439 409 090.