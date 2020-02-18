Find your sporting niche at 2020 expo

ON A ROLL: Drumming up some membership at last year's Sports Expo was Kate Hughes, Sarah Rollinson, Susie Thompson, Aaron Turner, Kelly Staunton and Mel Haigh from Fraser Coast United Rollers.

HEALTH, fun and fitness will be celebrated on the weekend with the Fraser Coast Sports Expo being held in Hervey Bay on Saturday, February 22.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event at the Hervey Bay PCYC to find out what is on offer this year, with sporting clubs from across the region taking the opportunity to reach out to new people and build their memberships.

People who are new to the Fraser Coast may also find lots of help and assistance regarding the different sports.

The free event is also a great way to promote health and fitness on the Fraser Coast through sporting activities.

The expo will run from 9am to noon.