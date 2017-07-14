Find yourself in the Bay's new Botanic Garden labyrinth

IT MIGHT look like a maze, but the council's new labyrinth is designed to help you find your way.



A 16m garden labyrinth, part of a project between the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Hervey Bay Zonta Club, was opened at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden yesterday.



The idea for a permanent feature first former when a temporary labyrinth was installed to commemorate the United Nations Day of Peace in September, 2015.



Zonta member Amelia McLarnon said the new installation was a welcome addition to one of the region's key green spaces.



"A labyrinth is something that is about peace, calmness and bringing it inside to the self," Ms McLarnon said.



"We wanted to have something that would be a permanent legacy for Zonta, here in Hervey Bay because of the services we have been providing."



Deputy Mayor George Seymour, who allocated $13,000 from his discretionary fund for the project, said the concept was aimed at providing a natural space for people to relax, contemplate and meditate."



"I was really excited when the Zonta ladies approached council looking for a space for a permanent labyrinth... it's a way of having a very purposeful and contemplative walk."



"It will be a unique community asset for many years to come... this helps people appreciate what we have here in terms of the natural environment."