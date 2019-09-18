Finding beauty in the battle

GROUP EFFORT: Newly-formed Maryborough Cancer Support Group members Leanne Ace, Valma Wronlewski, Innes Winkler, Marie Gilmour, Jan Eycken and Gillian Mason step out to support the Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser.

GROUP EFFORT: Newly-formed Maryborough Cancer Support Group members Leanne Ace, Valma Wronlewski, Innes Winkler, Marie Gilmour, Jan Eycken and Gillian Mason step out to support the Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser. Boni Holmes

WALKING out of a workshop with a bag full of confidence has given cancer survivor Julie Leck a new lease on life.

Diagnosed with cancer five years ago, she experience moments when she didn't want to comb what hair she had left.

Two years ago, she was invited to the Look Good Feel Better workshop.

"The workshop is something that was really informative and fun but focussed on me - to look after myself,” Ms Leck said.

"I was taught about how to start the day looking well.

"And once I looked well, I felt better.”

She said it was an emotional ride, taking medications, feeling depressed and low.

"I was given a big bag of cosmetics and shown how to look after my skin,” Ms Leck said.

"I tried a lot of different wigs - lucky I haven't lost all my hair, but when you put on a wig it changes you.

"I went home so happy.”

Ms Leck applied those workshop skills to attend the Look Good Feel Better morning tea fundraiser last week.

Workshop and fundraising co-ordinator Joan Boge said 160 people turned up to the biennial event at the Maryborough Sports Club.

Ms Boge, who has been running workshops every two months for 11 years, said she held the fundraisers knowing the money came back to support locals.

She said there were a lot of hidden costs with each workshop costing $1000, but very grateful to donations from local businesses and Australian cosmetic companies.

"I see so many ladies here that have been to our workshops, which is very pleasing,” Ms Boge said.

"It is lovely to see them come along and support us.”