Finding Lauren: 'The girl who saved me from a monster’

DO YOU KNOW LAUREN?: Kiara Mellowship is searching for a woman from the Buderim Markets named Lauren.

A WOMAN who was attacked in Buderim in the mid-1990s by who she believes was a notorious sexual predator is looking for the teenage girl who saved her.

Kiara Mellowship, who now lives in Western Australia, was sexually assaulted as a child when attending the Buderim Markets.

It was only when a teenage girl, who Miss Mellowship knows as Lauren, intervened that the ordeal ended.

No one was ever charged for the assault, but she believes it was a serial rapist who has since been jailed for his crimes.

Now 34, Miss Mellowship has decided it was time to seek closure and justice.

Her decision to launch a search for Lauren came after she started having nightmares about the traumatic incident.

"I never got my justice as a young girl and after having nightmares about him this year I decided it was time to do some research," Miss Mellowship said.

"Lauren is the girl that found me in the moment following my sexual assault.

"I knew her from the Buderim Markets where my parents had a shop.

"She removed me from the situation as it was unfolding and returned me to my parents."

Miss Mellowship said she was about eight or nine years old at the time of the attack, with her family living in the Kawana area but regularly travelling to the Buderim Markets where they sold comic books.

"Lauren was in high school when she helped me," Miss Mellowship said.

"We knew each other in the 90s and she was older than me so I'm guessing she would be about 40 years old now.

"I'm not even sure if she will remember, but I definitely do."

Miss Mellowship said despite finding it difficult to speak out about her assault, she wanted to inspire others to seek justice, regardless of the time frame.

"I have made contact with Bravehearts who are an organisation that works with people and the police," she said.

"So, I am definitely ready to get the ball rolling and reconnect with Lauren.

"Back then she had beautiful long black hair and she used to wear purple jeans with Doc Martin's."

If anyone might know Lauren or an suggest ways to find her, contact Miss Mellowship at kiaramellowship@gmail.com.