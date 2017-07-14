Fine weather to get out on the water this weekend

LAUREN Kertland's family loves to go boating - and this weekend, the conditions will be perfect for those who want to get out on the water.



Ms Kertland, who is from Maryborough, shared this picture of her niece Indy Glover splashing in the shallows and enjoying a warm winter's day at Round Island recently.



The family, which is happiest outdoors , camping and spending time together, were showing visitors around the region's islands.



"The day was absolutely magic," Ms Kertland said.



"We had a barbecue, went fishing and swam.



"We made a day of it."



A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures would be higher than usual this weekend, hovering in the mid-20s. North to north easterly winds about 10 knots are expected on Saturday.

