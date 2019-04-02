Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa residents are down to their last finger licking fix with Sunshine Beach Kentucky Fried Chicken closing its doors.
Noosa residents are down to their last finger licking fix with Sunshine Beach Kentucky Fried Chicken closing its doors. Geoff Potter
Business

'Finger lickin' lunacy!'Shock over sudden closure of KFC

Matty Holdsworth
by
2nd Apr 2019 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA residents are down to their last finger licking fix with Sunshine Beach Kentucky Fried Chicken closing its doors.

The restaurant shut over the weekend, leaving the Eumundi Road store at Noosaville as the last one left.

A KFC spokesperson wished to thank its loyal customers for their patronage.

"We encourage everyone to come visit us at our nearby Noosaville restaurant to taste our finger lickin' good Chicken," the spokesperson said.

"It's only a little over 4km as the chook flies."

The spokesperson did not comment on the reasons behind the closure or whether a new KFC would come to Noosa.

The Sunshine Beach chain opened in 2016 and created 60 local jobs at the time.

fast food kentucky fried chicken kfc restaurant sunshine beach sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New date for Urangan council consultation session

    premium_icon New date for Urangan council consultation session

    News It will now go ahead on Saturday at the Urangan Pier from 9am to 1pm.

    Bay mum's disbelief after publisher picks up her first book

    premium_icon Bay mum's disbelief after publisher picks up her first book

    Books There was a moment of disbelief for Shae after receiving the email.