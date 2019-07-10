FINISHING TOUCH: Bay's big touch carnival just one day away

MA RATHON JOB: Tony Marxson, from Hervey Bay Touch, pictured with his son Josh and Sam Wilson, marks out the fields in readiness for the Junior State Touch Cup.

SEVEN hundred litres of paint later and these football fields are ready for the Junior State Touch Cup.

Organisers like Tony Marxson have spent the better part of the week getting the Tavistock St sporting complex ready, including more than 20km of line-marking, for the Cup which begins tomorrow.

Many families are already checking into the Fraser Coast's hotels for the all-star carnival, which is set to attract 9000 people from across the state.

The head of Hervey Bay Referees, Peter Giaquinto, said it had taken at least three days to get the fields ready for use.

"It's the biggest sporting event in the Bay,” Mr Giaquinto said.

"There are people who have checked into Gympie just to come to the carnival.”

Businesses across the region have also finalised preparations for the visiting families as they continue to stream in.

With more than $3 million expected to pour into the Fraser Coast's economy from the event, Mayor George Seymour said the key takeaway was to get families to have a "good experience”.

"We want them to have fond memories of the region... they go back and tell their friends and family,” Cr Seymour said.

"A lot of work goes into making the Touch Cup a great experience.

"I think the Fraser Coast is a great place to visit and I hope it's a great carnival.”

Councillor Zane O'Keefe extended his welcome to the visiting touch players and their families, saying he wanted them to enjoy themselves.

"Smiles on dials, that's what it's all about,” Cr O'Keefe said.

"You walk around town, the town is pumping, it's vibrant, there's kids everywhere.

"There's magnificent weather, we're so lucky to live on the Fraser Coast. It's the perfect place to have these events.”

Games will be played from 7am tomorrow at the Tavistock St complex.

Tavistock St between Colyton St and Boundary Rd will be closed from 7am-7pm during the carnival, which runs until Saturday.

Drivers are reminded to follow traffic directions and plan alternative routes.