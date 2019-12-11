Finucane: Bellamy’s got Storm rebuild covered

Storm star Dale Finucane has backed Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy to again spin the selection magnets and absorb a suite of recent personnel changes.

Bellamy must unearth a starting centre next year after losing Will Chambers (union) and Curtis Scott (Canberra) in the off-season.

With fringe players Brodie Croft (Brisbane) and Joe Stimson (Canterbury) also gone, Bellamy will rely on the next wave of Storm disciples to fill the void.

But Finucane, who along with co-vice-captain Jesse Bromwich is being primed to take over from skipper Cameron Smith eventually, will not be spooked by a forced change of the purple guard.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy must unearth a new centre for his side. Picture: Getty Images

Success in recent years has forced Storm and Bellamy to adapt, with a host of premiership and representative stars, including Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk retiring or been poached by rivals.

"It's Craig's job to sort out what we're doing (with positions) … I'm glad that's his job," Finucane said.

"I look back to the first grand final I was involved in here in 2016 and the amount of that playing group that moved on.

"I think we had five first graders from that side moved on and every year since then … Craig's found a way to bring new guys in and develop our younger guys to play in the (vacated) positions.

Will Chambers has made the switch to Japanese rugby. Picture: AAP

"I've got full faith in the coaching staff that they'll be able to find someone to fill those roles."

Storm outside backs Marion Seve, Sandor Earl and Isaac Lumelume will vie for the vacancy on the right flank, while versatile playmaker Nicho Hynes is not without a chance of staking a claim either.

Premiership and NSW Origin lock Finucane said Ryan Papenhuyzen's emergence last season, from third-string to starting fullback, shows youngsters at the club "anything is possible" with hard work.

"You definitely get that vibe and buzz from that younger group and they'll be definitely fighting for those spots," Finucane said.

Curtis Scott has joined the Raiders. Picture: Canberra Raiders

Storm will be close to full strength on the training paddock next week, with Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Josh Addo-Carr due back on Monday, with captain Smith set to return on January 3.

The club has yet to sit down and formally digest the straight-sets finals exit last season, but Finucane said the discussion will be had when the entire playing group convenes at its annual Geelong camp in January.

But Finucane, who became a first-time father in the off-season to newborn son Freddy, holds no grudges about seasons' past.

"Loving that (fatherhood). I did love my eight hours sleep before we had the baby but we've cut that in half and had to adapt," he said.

"I don't always reflect on the year before or hold any anger or extra motivation because of what happened the year before.

"I'm purely about looking forward and the opportunities that we have with the players we have at the moment. My focus is on now. "