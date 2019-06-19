Menu
FUNNY LADY: Fiona O'Loughlin will feature at the Maryborough RSL Club.
Whats On

Fiona ready to leave her soul

Boni Holmes
19th Jun 2019 5:54 PM
ONE of Australia's most in-demand comedians, Fiona O'Loughlin, will perform at the Maryborough RSL.

With an award winning career spanning a number of years, Fiona has performed to packed houses in venues and festivals across the globe including LA's Improv Comedy Club, Edinburgh Fringe in Hong Kong and Montreal's prestigious invitation-only Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Fiona started her career late but said the advantage of that was she had a lot of life experience.

She loved being the dinner host and holding the floor for hours on end.

"I think that's where my comedy came from I wanted to take my storytelling from the dinner table to the stage," Fiona said.

And that's what the audience will get.

Although Fiona said she's never quite sure what's going to pop into her routine.

"It's really quite exciting for me and I think it keeps my routine fresh.

"Once I get the microphone in my hand, the stories just begin."

As a country girl from Warooka, Fiona said she likes bringing her shows out to the community.

"My stories are very personal to me - I'm really a open book up there and I always leave part of my soul on the stage after each show."

Fiona O'Loughlin will perform at the Maryborough RSL, Lennox St on Friday, June 21 from 8pm.

Tickets are $39 and available at the website trybooking.com/BCQXZ.

