FIRE crews are on the scene of a blaze at Grahams Creek.

The grass fire, on Dunford Rd West, was reported about 1.20pm.

Three crews are on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

If you believe your property is under threat, call Triple 0 immediately.

