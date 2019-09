Smoke is affecting the Bidwell area after a fire broke out earlier today.

Bev Lacey

SMOKE is affecting the Bidwell area after a timber stack caught fire.

Fire crews have contained the blaze near Diagonal Rd and Bidwell Rd which broke out about 3.25pm today.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.