The region's fire and emergency heroes have been honoured in an award's ceremony.
Fire and emergency heroes honoured at awards ceremony

Carlie Walker
20th Jan 2021 5:30 PM
The region's firefighting and emergency heroes have been honoured at the North Coast Region 2021 Australia Day Achievement Awards, held at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

Representing the Minister Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders MP, said QFES had provided outstanding fire and emergency services over the past year.

"From fighting devastating bushfires, helping Queenslanders recover from severe storms, rescuing people from structure fires and floodwater, to providing crucial support during COVID-19 operations, QFES members have been out in force to protect our communities," Mr Saunders said.

"These awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding commitment and achievements of those who have gone above and beyond.

"We have presented 14 awards to QFES members across this region who have made major contributions to building safe and resilient communities.

"Members of the Fire and Rescue Service, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service are always at the ready to respond to a range of disasters.

"It's an honour to recognise their service and dedication on behalf of all Queenslanders.

"We also recognise individuals and organisations who have supported QFES to provide services to the local community.

"These awards allow us to publicly thank the people who have devoted themselves to supporting Queenslanders to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

"Congratulations to all of our award recipients for supporting our communities when they need it most."

Assistant Commissioner North Coast Region, Mr Gary McCormack, congratulated the award recipients for their outstanding work with Queensland communities.

"The award recipients have exemplified QFES' core values of respect, integrity, courage, loyalty and trust," Mr McCormack said.

"Thanks to their outstanding achievements, Queenslanders can rest assured they are in safe hands when disaster strikes."

