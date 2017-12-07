Crews called to fire at new skate park in Maryborough

WHEN crews arrived, the bin at the new skate-park in Maryborough was engulfed in flames.

In what fire crews have described as a senseless act of vandalism that will cost rate payers money, one of the bins was lit up in the early hours of Thursday morning.

When crews arrived at the park on Alice St, the bin was well alight and had been burning for some time.

A passer-by reported smelling smoke in the area.

Luckily no children were at the park being early in the morning.

Council will fix the damaged bin.

The skate park only opened in November.

Anyone with information that may help with investigations is being urged to called Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.