Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service truck. QFES has issued a fire ban for the Fraser Coast Photo: Stuart Fast/ File
A Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service truck. QFES has issued a fire ban for the Fraser Coast Photo: Stuart Fast/ File
Community

Fire ban for the Fraser Coast and other areas

Stuart Fast
10th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

From March 10, the Fraser Coast is under a local fire ban, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has announced.

The local fire ban will be in place from 7.50am Wednesday 10 March 2021 for residents in the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie Regional Council areas.

The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.50pm Tuesday 16 March 2021.

Under this local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

QFES Bushfire Safety Officer Shaune Toohey said low humidity, high temperatures and northerly winds conditions prompted the ban.

“During the ban, all permits to light fires have been cancelled. There are exemptions available are assessed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

“Remain vigilant, if people do see fire, ring triple-zero because it allows us to tackle the fire properly. Stay attuned to bush fire warnings.”

QFES encourages people to use extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

For exemptions and more information, visit: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        Premium Content Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        News One person was taken to hospital after the crash.

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        ‘Slit your f***ing throat’: Knife threat at Macca's

        Premium Content ‘Slit your f***ing throat’: Knife threat at Macca's

        Crime Long list of charges for man who appeared in Maryborough Magistrate Court.