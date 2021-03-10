Fire ban for the Fraser Coast and other areas

A Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service truck. QFES has issued a fire ban for the Fraser Coast Photo: Stuart Fast/ File

A Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service truck. QFES has issued a fire ban for the Fraser Coast Photo: Stuart Fast/ File

From March 10, the Fraser Coast is under a local fire ban, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has announced.

The local fire ban will be in place from 7.50am Wednesday 10 March 2021 for residents in the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Gympie Regional Council areas.

The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.50pm Tuesday 16 March 2021.

Under this local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

QFES Bushfire Safety Officer Shaune Toohey said low humidity, high temperatures and northerly winds conditions prompted the ban.

“During the ban, all permits to light fires have been cancelled. There are exemptions available are assessed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

“Remain vigilant, if people do see fire, ring triple-zero because it allows us to tackle the fire properly. Stay attuned to bush fire warnings.”



QFES encourages people to use extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

For exemptions and more information, visit: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

