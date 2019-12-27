Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have extended the local fire ban in several parts of the state, including the Fraser Coast.
FIRE BAN: No Fraser Coast burns allowed until mid-January

Shaun Ryan
27th Dec 2019 11:48 AM
THE local fire ban in place on the Fraser Coast has been extended further into January.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the ban would now remain in place until 7am on Monday, January 13.

"Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly," a QFES spokesperson said.

Other regions affected by the extension include the North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherboug, Gympie, Bundaberg, Noosa and Sunshine Coast local government areas.

All open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire that have been issued in the identified areas have been cancelled.

"Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that might start," the spokesperson said.

QFES recommended having someone available to watch out for any sparks that could ignite a blaze.

Fires lit for the purpose of cooking are allowed provided they are not left unattended and are in a properly constructed barbeque, oven or smoker.

Fires for warmth are permitted between 6pm and 6am if they are not left unattended, are in a properly constructed container, are used in a suburban backyard and do not exceed 1m x 1m x 0.5m.

This exemption does not apply to bonfires.

A permit must be issued by the local fire warden if a fire is being lit to dispose of an animal carcass.

Burning is allowed between 6pm and 5am if undertaken in line with the Notification for Sugar Cane Burning.

You can find more information on local fire bans and the exemptions that could apply online at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

