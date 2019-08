A small fire in an alley behind Cash Converters on Boat Harbour Drive.

A small fire in an alley behind Cash Converters on Boat Harbour Drive. Carlie Walker

A SMALL fire has broken out behind a block of shops in Pialba.

The shops, located on Boat Harbour Drive, include Forty Wink and Cash Converters.

The blaze started behind the building about 6.15pm on Thursday.

Fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

It is unknown how it started.