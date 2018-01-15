Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Fire breaks out in empty property

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

UPDATE

EMERGENCY services were called to a property after a fire was reported inside.   

Crews were called to the corner of John St and Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough about 12.30pm Monday.

On arrival, the fire appeared to be on top of a table at a front window of the store which had been empty for quite some time.   

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said curtains were also burnt in the blaze.    

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a property fire in Maryborough.

Crews were called to Saltwater Creek Rd and John St after the small fire was reported about 12.30pm Monday.

More to come.

Topics:  fccommunity fcemergency fcfire maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bay cop to retire after lifelong career in police force

Bay cop to retire after lifelong career in police force

LOOKING at a photo of himself as a fresh faced 15-year-old , Senior Constable Bob Groves says: 'I can't believe they let that guy be a cop.'

Family's heartbreak after horror crash kills young Coast man

TRAGIC LOSS: Noosa man Samuel King, aged 21.

Family heartbroken at tragic loss of young Noosa man

Where you stand on smoker rights...

Readers have their say on smokers rights.

'I personally have NO tolerance for smoking around another human.'

Tourists soak up sun as Coast warms up

COOLING OFF: Skipping winter at home and adjusting to the Aussie sun are backpackers, Daphne and Kelly Vyn from the Netherlands and Jordan Bodner from canada.

The warmth is a nice change for tourists.

Local Partners