UPDATE: Fire breaks out in empty property

UPDATE

EMERGENCY services were called to a property after a fire was reported inside.

Crews were called to the corner of John St and Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough about 12.30pm Monday.

On arrival, the fire appeared to be on top of a table at a front window of the store which had been empty for quite some time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said curtains were also burnt in the blaze.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a property fire in Maryborough.

Crews were called to Saltwater Creek Rd and John St after the small fire was reported about 12.30pm Monday.

