Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of a fire truck
Generic photo of a fire truck
Breaking

Fire breaks out at former Coast caravan seller

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE investigators will return to a Kunda Park commercial shed this morning after multiple crews battled an electrical fire at the building overnight.

Four firefighting crews were called to the former New Age Caravans on Hobbs Rd just before 12.30am and found flames issuing from the building's roof when they arrived, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The crews made access to the fire, which was contained to the roof, and made the scene safe by about 1.30am.

It's unclear how much damage was caused to the building as a result. No one was injured in the blaze.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical fault and was not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators are due to return this morning.

New Age Caravans Sunshine Coast closed early last year after the Kunda Park dealership sustained substantial losses.

More Stories

Show More
kunda park new age caravans structure fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

        Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        News ‘We really thought about what people like to eat.’

        M'boro RSL presidency decided

        premium_icon M'boro RSL presidency decided

        Breaking The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president

        Designing change for those who need it most

        premium_icon Designing change for those who need it most

        News Caroline Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser...