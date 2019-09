A fire has broken out on a Fraser Coast St

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire at the corner of Urangan St and Honiton St, Torquay.

Firefighters are extinguishing the flames, while an ambulance crew is also at the scene.

Residents in the area have been urged to take precautions against smoke.

