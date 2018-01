A FIRE has broken out in a shed at a Sunshine Acres home.

Emergency services were called to an address on Pindari Crescent where the 6m by 10m shed was "well alight" on arrival.

Two Ergon crews and two rural fire crews attended the scene about 2.50pm Saturday.

Crews quickly brought the blaze under control.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

No body was injured as a result of the fire.