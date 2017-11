TWO fire crews attended a shed fire which broke out in Tinana Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Three Mile Rd West about 8.45am where an assortment of materials inside were believed to be up in flames.

The fire was able to be extinguished and no one was hurt.

It is unknown how the blaze was caused.

Investigations are continuing.