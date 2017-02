A FIRE at Tuan Forest is currently no threat to homes.

Queensland Rural Fire Service responded to the Tinnanbar Rd fire at 3.38pm yesterday.

Fire services have kept a close eye on the vegetation fire, with two crews still at the scene at 10am on Saturday.

Residents are advised to close their doors and windows, while motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

FRASER COAST'S TIP STORIES