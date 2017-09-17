WATCH: Fire burns in Kawungan

Photos View Photo Gallery

A vegetation fire is burning in an area next to Main Street, Kawungan near Urraween Road.

The fire was first reported on Saturday.

A paddock fire and the thick smoke it caused, disrupted traffic along Main St and Doolong Road, Urraween. Valerie Horton

Firefighters got the blaze on under control, and early Sunday one crew was monitoring the site.

Kawungan fire 1: Firefighters battle a blaze next to Main St, Hervey Bay.

Crews rushed back to the scene about 1.30pm when a fresh blaze began.

Vegetation fire at Kawungan. Matthew McInerney

Smoke generated by the fire wafted west into nearby homes at Urraween, while the heavy smoke, and the flames' close proximity to Main St, forced a temporary closure of the popularly-used road.

Traffic will be affected by sporadic closures based on the fire's activity, and the thickness of the smoke.