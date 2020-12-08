Fire chief hopeful end is in site for island fire as rain falls

07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen

QFES has downgraded fire warnings across Fraser Island as rain returns to the island for the second evening in a row.

Prepare to leave warnings remain in place for Oaks and Kingfisher Bay while watch and act warnings are in place for the rest of the island.

Combined with the recent wet weather, does this mean there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Fraser Island bushfires?

QFES Chief Superintendent Matthew Bulow said he hoped the recent change in conditions meant there was a good chance....

“We are in a much better position than we were a few days ago … hopefully over the next seven to 14 days we get that significant rain that is forecast,” he said

Mr Bulow could not give an exact date as to when the fire would be extinguished, saying it was dependent on the weather.

“There’s still more to do in combating the fire, it is not out by any means. We are continuing to attack it with our air assets and get our ground assets in there.”

“The warnings have been downgraded … we’re telling people to keep an eye on it, remain vigilant but you don’t have to be at that heighten alertness.”

Mr Bulow thanked the residents of Fraser Island who assisted firefighters in combating the blaze.

“They’ve assisted us with the local knowledge and firefighting experience on the island.”