Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

Emergency services were called to a Kawungan shed fire at at 2.15am on Friday morning Maranatha Jireh Corpuz

FIRE destroyed a shed at Kawungan overnight.

Three urban fire crews were called to Oleander Ave to find a 10x10m shed housing a boat and car well-alight at 2.15am on Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters battling the blaze had control of the fire by 3.15am, using a rescue saw to get inside the structure.

Once inside, crews continued to put out the remainder of the fire and ventilate the shed before leaving at 5.30am.

Paramedics remained on standby however no patients required hospitalisation.