A fire crew returned to the Gundiah area earlier where a vegetation fire burned yesterday.
A fire crew returned to the Gundiah area earlier where a vegetation fire burned yesterday.
Fire crew returns to Gundiah burn

Shaun Ryan
by
30th Dec 2019 1:30 PM
A fire crew returned to the Gundiah area earlier, where a vegetation fire burnt near Emerys Bridge and Wade roads at the weekend.  

More than a dozen vehicles were dispatched to the blaze on Sunday afternoon.  

QFES said the fire posed no threat to property.   

Nearby residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke.  

Those with respiratory conditions were urged to keep any medications required close by.  

Motorists are being urged to drive cautiously and to conditions.

