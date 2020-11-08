Menu
News

Fire crews battle blaze burning near M’boro

Carlie Walker
8th Nov 2020 11:04 AM

BACKBURNING is being carried out to contain a fire at Woocoo.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are currently working to the contain the blaze in St Mary's State Forest.

This fire is posing no threat to property but will produce a lot of smoke later today.

Residents suffering from a respiratory condition should close windows and doors and keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

