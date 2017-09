FIRE crews have issued smoke warnings for Maryborough residents after battling a bushfire over the weekend.

The blaze broke out about noon on Sunday near Station St, Yengarie, with about seven fire crews working to bring it within containment lines.

It was extinguished about 3.25pm.

No property was under threat. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution.