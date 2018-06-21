Fire crews battle second house fire in less than a week

FIRE crews have attended the second house fire in Maryborough in the space of just a few days.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Scott Castree said the fire started just after 11am on Thursday.

"We responded and noticed smoke on route to this incident and there was a considerable volume of smoke coming from what appeared the roof space of this structure," he said.



Mr Castree said fire crews were unsure if the fire had started in the roof.

"There are reports that it may have started around the veranda area but that will be subject to further investigations both from the fire service and the police service."

He said crews had not yet been able to determine the extent of the damage to the roof.

"At this point in time we still have crews in there conducting fire suppression on hot spots, just to make sure it has been extinguished thoroughly."

Mr Castree said the crews would also conduct atmospheric monitoring to make sure the home was safe when the occupants returned to it.

He said a woman was home at the time.

She heard a "crackling sound" believed to caused by the fire starting.

The smoke alarm at the home was also working, providing warning, and Mr Castree said it was a good reminder for residents to ensure they had working smoke alarms.

Mr Castree said it was the second fire this week and firefighters knew from statistics that house fires did occur more frequently during the winter period.

"It's very important that we have families with their escape plan practiced in case there unfortunate events do occur."