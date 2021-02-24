Menu
Fire crews battling blaze burning near Bay

Carlie Walker
24th Feb 2021 2:30 PM
Fire crews are battling a blaze at Sunshine Acres close to where a fire broke out just two weeks ago.

A warning was issued regarding the fire about 12.10pm on Wednesday.

The bushfire is burning near Baxters Road and Moorabinda Drive.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple-0 immediately.

