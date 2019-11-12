Fire crews called to Bay BBQ fire

ONE person has been assessed by ambulance officers after a BBQ went askew.

A BBQ on a back patio caught fire just after 7pm last night in Point Vernon.

Two Queensland fire and rescue crews attended but most of the fire had been extinguished when they arrived.

A QFES spokeswoman said the early containment of the fire had been a great outcome.

Many others have not been so fortunate as almost 100 fires burn around New South Wales and Queensland.

The Fraser Coast currently has a fire danger rating of very high which will be increased to severe tomorrow.