Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Fire crews called to Bay BBQ fire

Jessica Cook
by
12th Nov 2019 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been assessed by ambulance officers after a BBQ went askew.

A BBQ on a back patio caught fire just after 7pm last night in Point Vernon.

Two Queensland fire and rescue crews attended but most of the fire had been extinguished when they arrived.

A QFES spokeswoman said the early containment of the fire had been a great outcome.

Many others have not been so fortunate as almost 100 fires burn around New South Wales and Queensland.

The Fraser Coast currently has a fire danger rating of very high which will be increased to severe tomorrow.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen killed in tragic highway crash took stand on bullies

        premium_icon Teen killed in tragic highway crash took stand on bullies

        News The teenager killed in a crash off the Warrego Highway on Monday morning has been identified as a former Urangan State High School student.

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who...

        Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        premium_icon Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        Crime Man charged after being pulled over by police

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing