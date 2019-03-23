Fire crews called to Hervey Bay shopping centre

Two fire crews attended Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

Two fire crews attended Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay on Friday night. Carlie Walker

TWO fire crews attended Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre about 5.30pm on Friday after an alarm went off.

The firefighters inspected the scene to ensure it was safe before determining the alarm went off due to a fault in the system.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Rescue said the incident was a false alarm.

A week ago a home in Maryborough was gutted by fire.

Three crews fought to bring the flames under control.

A 12-year-old boy has faced court charged with arson in relation to the fire.