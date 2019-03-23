Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two fire crews attended Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay on Friday night.
Two fire crews attended Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay on Friday night. Carlie Walker
News

Fire crews called to Hervey Bay shopping centre

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO fire crews attended Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre about 5.30pm on Friday after an alarm went off.

The firefighters inspected the scene to ensure it was safe before determining the alarm went off due to a fault in the system.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Rescue said the incident was a false alarm.

A week ago a home in Maryborough was gutted by fire.

Three crews fought to bring the flames under control. 

A 12-year-old boy has faced court charged with arson in relation to the fire. 

More Stories

fcfire fire crews hervey bay urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bay breast cancer heroine face of new calender

    premium_icon Bay breast cancer heroine face of new calender

    News Kim Harris's son was just six weeks old when she noticed the lump on her breast had doubled in size

    Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade

    premium_icon Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade

    Property Coastal markets star performers, but shine starting to fade

    NAMED: Real estate clerk faces 90 stealing charges

    premium_icon NAMED: Real estate clerk faces 90 stealing charges

    Crime She informed the body corporate, who then informed police.