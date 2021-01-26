Fire crews called out twice to fire at mulch pile
Rural fire crews have attended the scene of a mulch fire at Burrum Heads on Tuesday.
A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire started about 7.30am at a property on Beach Drive.
A triple-0 call was made and two crews attended the scene to extinguish the smouldering mulch pile.
The crews returned in the afternoon to put out hot spots that remained in the mulch.
The spokesman said it was not a large fire and it had been contained.