A mulch fire at Burrum Heads. Photo: Contributed.
Fire crews called out twice to fire at mulch pile

Carlie Walker
26th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Rural fire crews have attended the scene of a mulch fire at Burrum Heads on Tuesday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire started about 7.30am at a property on Beach Drive.

A triple-0 call was made and two crews attended the scene to extinguish the smouldering mulch pile.

A mulch fire at Burrum Heads.
The crews returned in the afternoon to put out hot spots that remained in the mulch.

The spokesman said it was not a large fire and it had been contained.

