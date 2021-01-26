Fire crews called out twice to fire at mulch pile

Rural fire crews have attended the scene of a mulch fire at Burrum Heads on Tuesday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the fire started about 7.30am at a property on Beach Drive.

A triple-0 call was made and two crews attended the scene to extinguish the smouldering mulch pile.

A mulch fire at Burrum Heads.

The crews returned in the afternoon to put out hot spots that remained in the mulch.

The spokesman said it was not a large fire and it had been contained.