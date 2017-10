Residents in Kawungan have woken to the smell of smoke coming from a parked vehicle.

RESIDENTS in Kawungan have woken to the smell of smoke coming from a parked vehicle.

Fire crews arrived to the house on Eugenia Way just after 9am.

Crews are wearing masks to protect themselves from fumes coming from the car.

It's unknown what caused the incident.