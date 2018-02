A shed caught on fire in Oxford St, Bidwill on Friday afternoon, February 16.

A shed caught on fire in Oxford St, Bidwill on Friday afternoon, February 16.

Internal damage to shed in Bidwill

Maryborough Firefighters were called to a fire at Oxford St, Bidwill just after 2pm on Friday, February 16.

Maryborough Fire Station Inspector Andrew Madders said they found 6m x 6m shed fully involved internally.

Breathing apparatus was used by firefighters for protection and Maryborough Ambulance officers were on standby to assist.

Tinana Rural fire fighters assisted with water.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Determination of the fire will be under investigation.