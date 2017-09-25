31°
Fire crews called to blaze along Mary River

Fire Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News
Fire Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News

FRASER Coast fire crews are monitoring the scene of a small grass fire that broke out earlier today.

A mix of five fire crews from the rural and urban fire departments were called to the 4ha grass fire at the end of Sunrise Dr about 11.15am.

The crews brought the fire under control by noon. No properties were under threat.

Maryborough fire station officer Adrian Massingham said they were monitoring the site to ensure there were no re-ignitions.

A smoke warning was issued for residents in the area.

