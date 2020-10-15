Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire is burning on Fraser Island.
A fire is burning on Fraser Island.
News

Fire crews continue to battle Fraser Island blaze

Carlie Walker
15th Oct 2020 3:30 PM

FIRE crews are continuing to battle a blaze on Fraser Island that led to the evacuation of campers on Wednesday.

An alert was issued on Thursday, warning that the vegetation fire continued to burn on the island near Ngkala Rocks and Orange Creek.

The fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction.

Rangers have assisted with moving campers to a safe location.

People in the area will be affected by smoke.

Those with respiratory conditions are urged to keep medications nearby, while motorists have been urged to drive to conditions.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Plans for artificial reef, netted pontoon explained

        Premium Content WATCH: Plans for artificial reef, netted pontoon explained

        News A pitch for a major new tourism project has been approved by the LNP

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Family allegedly kept sex abuse of sisters secret

        Premium Content Family allegedly kept sex abuse of sisters secret

        News “It sounded like he was killing them.”