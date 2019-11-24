Menu
Fire crews are monitoring a blaze in Boompa. Ebony Graveur
Fire crews to map Fraser Coast blaze from air

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Nov 2019 11:54 AM

FIRE crews are continuing to monitor a Fraser Coast vegetation fire which has been burning since Thursday.

The blaze is  south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Whoop Whoop Rd and Indahlia Range Rd, Boompa. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire has been burning inaccessible land since Thursday and was being managed by land owners with the help of rural fire crews.

The Chronicle understands QFES will be getting an aerial map of the fire later today.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

fcemergency fcfire fraser coast
