FIRE crews are on scene at a grass fire near the Bruce Hwy and Fluerty Rd in Aldershot.

The two acre fire broke out about 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

Nine Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have been called out to contain the fire and will monitor it into the night.

There is currently no threat to property at this time.

Residents and motorists on the Bruce Hwy may be affected by a smoke haze and are advised to drive with caution.

More to come.