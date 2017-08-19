Fire crews respond to River Heads alarm

A SATURDAY evening callout provided Fraser Coast fire crews the perfect opportunity to remind residents of two important fire safety tips.

Hervey Bay Fire Station personnel responded to calls about 5.50pm.

Crews noticed a loud alarm sounding upon arrival, as well as the smell of smoke.

While the resident was not home, the food they left on a stove triggered the alarm.

A passerby or neighbour reported the alarm to fire crews.

Firies commended the quick-thinking caller, but urged residents to ensure stoves and ovens were switched off if unattended.

It also served as a reminder to ensure smoke alarms were functional.