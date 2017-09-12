29°
News

BE PREPARED: Choppers deployed to fight Fraser Coast fire

Matthew McInerney
by

UPDATE, 12.40pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service has urged residents to be bushfire-ready as a Big Tuan blaze turned south.

The bushfire is located south of Tuan Road, near the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Road.

It is currently travelling in a southerly direction towards Big Tuan Creek.

About 10 crews are at the scene, while Helitack 673 has also been deployed.

Firefighters are currently creating firebreaks and backburning to bring the fire under control.

Waterbombing helicopters are operating in the area to assist ground crews.

Residents are urged to pay close attention to the fire and decide if they need to evacuate.


EARLIER: FOUR crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Tuan Forest.

The fire, located near Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Maryborough-Tuan Forest Road, was reported about 7.40am on Wednesday.

Traffic at a standstill on Burrum Heads Rd due to a fire.
Traffic at a standstill on Burrum Heads Rd due to a fire. Matthew McInerney

Firefighters are constructing fire breaks, and nearby residents will be affected by a smoke haze in the afternoon.

Queensland Rural Fire Service advised there is no current threat to property, but urged motorists to take care on the road.

It comes the same morning as Queensland Fire and Emergency Service declared the fire at Burrum Heads, which started Sunday, was controlled.

Seven rural crews are at the scene, which is burning within containment lines.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks fcemergency fcfire

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Active Riders saddle up for 40-year anniversary

Active Riders saddle up for 40-year anniversary

There will be mini horse demonstrations and show jumping, blacksmithing demonstrations, horsemanship demonstrations and trade stalls to browse.

Ink and bike show to raise funds for MACE and SOBS

Under the Gun tattooist Gail Beattie enhanced Shirlee Faint's Best Pin Up entry for last year's Wide Bay Tattoo Show.

Ink culture on show

iPhone X: the epic fail of its biggest feature

iPhone X has a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. Picture: Apple

How do you use this phone without a home button?

Hervey Bay captures the heart of world photo tour company

CLOSE QUARRTERS: Darran Leal gets up-close to photograph a lion on a tour to Africa.

The Leal family are living a picture perfect dream.

Local Partners